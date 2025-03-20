International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders have bought 2,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

