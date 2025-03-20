International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Insider Activity at International Lithium

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,419,000 shares of company stock worth $36,285 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

