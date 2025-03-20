International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32.

Insider Activity

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders have acquired 2,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

