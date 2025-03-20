International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,419,000 shares of company stock worth $36,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

