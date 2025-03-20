International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,285. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

