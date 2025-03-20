International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,419,000 shares of company stock worth $36,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

