Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.