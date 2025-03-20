iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

