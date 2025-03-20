iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $89.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

