iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,775,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87,662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 1,163,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,692,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 764,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,809,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 575,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $33,794,000.

USRT stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

