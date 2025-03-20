Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $26,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Premier Financial by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

