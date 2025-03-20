JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

