JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $448,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,012,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $239.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

