JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

