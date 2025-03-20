Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,600 over the last 90 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.