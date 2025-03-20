La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.38. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

