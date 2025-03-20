Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Raised by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4,511,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $369,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LEG opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

