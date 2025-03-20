Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

