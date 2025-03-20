Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at $843,118.54. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

