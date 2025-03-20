MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 13,836.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

