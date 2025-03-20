Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,588,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,264 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after buying an additional 3,384,230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,855,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,365,000 after buying an additional 3,560,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,499,000 after buying an additional 166,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

