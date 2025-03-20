National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in National Bank were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. FMR LLC increased its position in National Bank by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in National Bank by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $51.76.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

