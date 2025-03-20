National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.78.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.63. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.75 and a 52 week high of C$37.69. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

