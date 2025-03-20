National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.55.

Shares of ABX opened at C$27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.41. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$20.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 230,872 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,936,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$457,781.77. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

