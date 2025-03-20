National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

