Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
NGT has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.50.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
