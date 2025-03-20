NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$16.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 28,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$403,776.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,759 shares of company stock valued at $683,326. 20.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.