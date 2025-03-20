NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.