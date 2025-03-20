NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

