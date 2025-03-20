Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.
View Our Latest Report on Orla Mining
Orla Mining Stock Performance
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.