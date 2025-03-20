PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $218,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

PLDT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $23.84 on Thursday. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $960.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

About PLDT

(Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.