PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3,378.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $716.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

