PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

