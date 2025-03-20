PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,358,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.