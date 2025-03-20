Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 2,017.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 716,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

