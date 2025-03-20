Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 80,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

