Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 79.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.62%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.