Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

