Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,186,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,075,000 after acquiring an additional 267,881 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,523,000 after acquiring an additional 170,942 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after purchasing an additional 155,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,908,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $169.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

