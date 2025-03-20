Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,831 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $849.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

