Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,315 Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Middlesex Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.4 %

MSEX stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSEX. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

