Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

