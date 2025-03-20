Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,583 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $147,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,346,000 after buying an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average is $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.