Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.92. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

