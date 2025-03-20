Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,335,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,000.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $79.99.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile
The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.
