Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,997 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 35.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $18,427,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $158.94.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.