Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 173,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 49,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

