Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $11.97 Million in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,213,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 234.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

