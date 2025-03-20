Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $12.17 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 308,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $43.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

