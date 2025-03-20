Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $13.65 Million in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

